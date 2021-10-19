Wycombe’s tactics killed our tempo, admits Rotherham United boss Paul Warne

Rotherham and Wycombe played out a dour 0-0 draw at the New York Stadium with these familiar rivals who have been promoted and relegated alongside each other in recent seasons, cancelling each other out.

Wycombe played for the draw almost from the first minute and Warne admitted it was a frustrating night.

Missed opportunity for Freddie Ladapo as he fires wide against Wycombe. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I thought second half we were the better team but it was a game full of stoppages,” said Warne.

“The ball can’t have been in play more than 50 minutes. It certainly wasn’t a game for the purist.

“Overall it’s a point, I would have liked three, we pushed for three, but we just didn’t eke out enough chances.

“We just didn’t have enough guile in the final third.”

Chiedozie Ogbene can't escape Jordan Obita of Wycombe Wanderers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The result keeps Rotherham fifth and extends their unbeaten run to eight games, while Wycombe - for all their slow, negative play - drop to third.

“It’s a difficult style to play against,” said Warne of Wycombe’s way of playing, “hence why they keep a lot of cleam sheets and don’t lose many games.

“But I’m not going to say our style is better than their style because it’s not.

“They have a real togetherness, but their tactics just killed the tempo.