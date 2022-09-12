Coventry had been due to be the destination for the Millers' first away game of the season, but the match was postponed because the pitch was deemed unfit after two entire Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournaments – men's and women's – were played on it the previous weekend.

The Sky Blues' next two home matches were also postponed, and their League Cup first-round tie had to be switched to Burton Albion.

The game will now be played on October 25, kicking off at 7.45pm.

PITCH PROBLEMS: The Coventry Building Society Arena was unable to host Rotherham United so soon after the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournaments

Tickets bought for the originally scheduled date will still be valid.

Rotherham's Championship match at Sheffield United is also due to be rearranged after the entire weekend programme was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.