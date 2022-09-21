The Rotherham United forward, who has started the Championship campaign in stellar fashion with five goals, has also rapidly become a mainstay for the Republic of Ireland since his debut last year.

He has been handed an advanced role by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and notched three goals in his first six appearances for his adopted country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has not always been so golden. The Nigeria-born attacker started out in comparative obscurity at Cork City and Limerick, where he regularly travelled to on the bus from Cork.

An inauspicious time followed in England at Brentford where he struggled for game time before his path eventually took him to Yorkshire in August 2019 and he has not looked back after those setbacks.

At 25, Ogbene - whose current deal with the Millers runs out next summer - still harbours Premier League aspirations and he is open about that without being arrogant or over-confident.

He said: “It’s the drive I have. I’m sure no player in this building wants to just stay where they are. Everyone is pushing for the next level like every other player is, so that’s how I focus.

“I want to go to the next level and when I come here… This is the highest level, international football, so when I come here and I see players that have played in the Premier League, are in the Premier League, I try to learn from them because that’s the destination I want to be in.

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Getty Images.

“That’s just the ambition I have.”

Capped ten times by the Republic, Ogbene was missed Ireland's 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland in June, through injury, but is hoping to play a part in the reverse fixture at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Ogbene, switched to a central attacking role by his club this season with outstanding effect, replied: “I try not to get too high when things are going well and try not to get too low when things are going badly.

"These things are going to happen, but the people I have around me are quite good.”