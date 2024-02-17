Unfortunately, for the Millers’ sake, the one game-breaking moment of ruthlessness came from the visitors, with Yaser Asprilla following up his sublime goal in midweek at Norwich City with another cracker to end the Hornets' seven-match winless streak by virtue of a 1-0 triumph.

The winger fired home a howitzer on 58 minutes as the Millers' run without a victory extended to nine matches in all competitions, as they slumped to a fourth successive Championship loss.

Rotherham, whose last triumph came on Boxing Day, are ten points adrift of second-from-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

They are 14 points behind fourth-from-bottom Millwall - effectively 15 points if you factor in goal difference - and need a miracle to stay up for a second successive season.

Richardson, whose side visit Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, said: "You’re judged on the final result. I think we are up on every stat within the game apart from the result which counts.

"I am disappointed for the players. They gave enough effort and endeavour to get a positive result out of the game. That is where we are.

"I have said it before and I will probably be repeating myself a lot now until the end of the season, I knew the challenge coming in.

"There is no reason why we can’t give a good account of ourselves whether that be on a Saturday or Tuesday or Monday, Thursday, Friday.

"We have still got points to play for and an end goal.

"It is important we remain positive. It’s easy to ask negative questions.

"The lads know they have got to give a good account of themselves at Ipswich on Tuesday.

"The players were on the floor at the end but you have got to pick them up. There is nothing to gain by being negative.