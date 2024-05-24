Rotherham United's fifth summer signing is another with experience of winning League One
Promotion-winning experience – particularly from League One – is a common theme and defender Sean Raggett is no exception.
Like Joe Rafferty, who has also moved from Fratton Park to the New York Stadium after his contract ran down, Raggett was an important part of Pompey's 2023-24 success, making 44 appearances in all competitions.
And like former play-off winner Reece James, who has joined from Sheffield Wednesday, this is the 30-year-old's second spell with Rotherham after a short loan in 2018-19.
He has signed a two-year contract.
Raggett started his career with Dover and he was part of the Lincoln City side which became the first non-league outfit to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years in 2016.
Norwich City signed him from there but loaned him back to Sincil Bank, as well as to Rotherham and Portsmouth, where moved permanently in 2020.
The Millers have also signed Jonson Clarke-Harris, a League One promotion winner with Peterborough United, and Shaun McWilliams, who came up to the third tier with Northampton Town.
Relegated from the Championship last season, Rotherham are targeting an instant return under Steve Evans, who returned for a second spell as manager once demotion was confirmed.
