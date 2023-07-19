JUST 79 days since Rotherham United’s previous fixture at the AESSEAL New York Stadium at the end of 2022-23, they took the field against the same opponents in Middlesbrough for their first home appointment of the new campaign.

The stakes could not have been more contrasting.

Match-ups between these two in this corner of South Yorkshire have been laced with a fair amount of tension, importance and a sprinkling of controversy in recent times, mostly at the tail end of seasons.

Back on May Day, of course, the Millers secured their cherished Championship status with a nerve-jangling 1-0 victory over the Teessiders.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday night, the pressure was off in their friendly between two Yorkshire sides operating in the second tier with the real stuff on the horizon in early August.

The performance did not matter, just the result, for Rotherham on May 1. Here, the opposite applied in truth – on a night when Boro triumphed 2-0.

A glimpse at the teamsheet highlighted a bit of gulf in terms of squad depth, with barely a couple of the hosts’ replacements having first-team experience in a Millers jersey.

Pre-season it may be, but this was still a bit disconcerting from a Rotherham perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were passed to footballing death for large parts, especially in the first half, against a slick easy on-the-eye Boro side who were on easy street, in truth.

They led early thanks to a strike from one of their summer arrivals in Australian under-23 winger Sam Silvera, who fittingly scored after a nice exchange down the left with Hayden Coulson.

More goals could have arrived and perhaps should with Rogers going close twice. It was left to another Boro newcomer in Alex Gilbert to add a late second after a neat link-up involving Matthew Hoppe.

Another recent arrival in Morgan Rogers was among those who looked the part for Boro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro painted pretty pictures, although there was one disappointment, with Martin Payero, back from a loan spell at Boca Juniors and making his first appearance since April 2022, did not really join in the fun.

At the other end, a strongish Millers starting line-up, including trialist Sulley Kaikai with Portuguese midfielder Cafu handed a first start - created zilch.

Boro changed their entire XI for the start of the second half. Despite the disruption, they still possessed most of the threat and flow.

The mass changes did not overly affect their rhythm. Carrick-ball was still in evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the home ranks, Jordan Hugill, a Teessider and ex-Boro player, was given nothing to feed off before departing.

It is not rocket science to deduce that the Millers, with just over a fortnight to go before their season-opener at Stoke City, are in need of reinforcement in the final third, the business end.

Hugill needs help and it remains to be seen if Billy Sharp will decide to head over to the other side of the Tinsley Viaduct.

Rotherham could certainly do with him. And one or two others as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro, who were denied a second when Sean Morrison made a fine clearance near his goal-line to thwart Riley McGree, were entitled to be the happier.

Certainly after two pretty flat and disappointing openers against National League opponents in Hartlepool United and York City. This was a bit more like it.