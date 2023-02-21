Rotherham United's high marks shared around in post-Sunderland player ratings

Rotherham United enjoyed an impressive and confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Sunderland.

They were made to work hard to hold onto the 2-0 lead given them by Ollie Rathbone and Shane Ferguson but that only added to the value of the victury.

Viktor Johansson – made some important saves when called upon 7

Lee Peltier – really good defensive performance first at right-back, then central defence 8

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC: Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone

Grant Hall – not worked as hard as he might expect but he dealt with everything thrown at him before his injury in first-half stoppage time 6

Cameron Humphreys – good work from the centre-back 6

Leo Hjelde – showed greater quickness of thought on a couple of occasions 7

Ollie Rathbone – lead the way again despite a groin injury and scored a very good goal 8

Conor Coventry – growing into the Barlaser role 6

Tairque Fosu – allied his skill to real work ethic 7

Chiedozie Ogbene – still not right on top of his game but showed hunger at times 6

Jordan Hugill – worked hard without much joy 6

Shane Ferguson – excellent run and finish to make it 2-0 7

Substitutes:

Wes Harding (for Hall, 45) – has not been in the best of form recently but produced some heroic defending 7

Jamie Lindsay (for Ferguson, 64) – back in the fray 5

Conor Washington (for Rathbone, 77) – hit a post after coming on 6

Hakeem Odoffin (for Peltier, 77) – worked hard 5

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 77) – made Washington's chance 6