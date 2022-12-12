Rotherham United's Lee Peltier fronts up as Matt Taylor contemplates cancelling training

The experienced defender, who erred for City's opener, had a rough day and took responsibility for his part in it in a game where the Millers were unconvincing at the back and conceded two preventable first-half goals.
He said: "It's a tough one to take. It's disappointing. In general play, we did all right in the first half.
"The goals were a big sucker punch for us because they were bad goals from a defensive point of view. From my point of view as well as a defender.
"Usually we are good defensively but we didn't quite get to the levels we have been at. They (first-half goals) were both avoidable. Defensively we weren't at it."
Richard Wood, on a booking, was brought off at the break and despite the demotion for the Millers captain, Peltier said it won't be an issue going forward.
Peltier continued: "Woody's been around for years. It was a decision the gaffer's made. I don't think it will be a big problem for Woody. He'll come in as normal and train as he usually does and hopefully we'll see him again next Saturday."
With some players - including Grant Hall and Cameron Humphreys - and staff having been suffering from illness and in some cases Covid, boss Matt Taylor admitted that he is contemplating cancelling training on Monday as a preventative measure.
He commented: “It will be an interesting week as we are contemplating not being in on Monday on the back of the illness. We cannot afford it to spread. We were missing three or four (on Saturday) and a few were feeling a bit under the weather.”