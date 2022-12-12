Rotherham United's Lee Peltier fronts up as Matt Taylor contemplates cancelling training

LIKE all good senior professionals, Lee Peltier fronted up after Rotherham United's 3-1 home reverse to Bristol City.

The experienced defender, who erred for City's opener, had a rough day and took responsibility for his part in it in a game where the Millers were unconvincing at the back and conceded two preventable first-half goals.

He said: "It's a tough one to take. It's disappointing. In general play, we did all right in the first half.

"The goals were a big sucker punch for us because they were bad goals from a defensive point of view. From my point of view as well as a defender.

"Usually we are good defensively but we didn't quite get to the levels we have been at. They (first-half goals) were both avoidable. Defensively we weren't at it."

Richard Wood, on a booking, was brought off at the break and despite the demotion for the Millers captain, Peltier said it won't be an issue going forward.

Peltier continued: "Woody's been around for years. It was a decision the gaffer's made. I don't think it will be a big problem for Woody. He'll come in as normal and train as he usually does and hopefully we'll see him again next Saturday."

With some players - including Grant Hall and Cameron Humphreys - and staff having been suffering from illness and in some cases Covid, boss Matt Taylor admitted that he is contemplating cancelling training on Monday as a preventative measure.