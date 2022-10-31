Republic of Ireland international Ogbene, who started the season in outstanding fashion, has been sidelines for the past two and a half weeks with a hamstring problem.

Ogbene returned to training on Monday alongside Kioso, with the summer recruit having been out of action with an ankle issue for the last three weeks.

The former Luton Town player picked up the problem in his comeback game for the Millers reserves after being sidelined with a separate groin issue.

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Shane Ferguson (groin) is also back in contention for the Turf Moor trip.

On three players returning to the fold, Taylor said: "He (Ogbene) has trained today and that is the best news I can give in terms of Chieo.

"We know a day before a game, it will be very light and we will walk through certain aspects. But the fact he has trained today means he should be able to play some part.

"It is exactly the same with Peter Kioso. He trained today. His (injury) has been more frustrating as we saw a glimpse of him in that reserve game (a few weeks ago) and since then, he has had the ankle injury, which knocked him back. It has been one thing after the other for Peter.

"To get those two back in the fold is important and then Shane on the back of a week's niggle and complaint in that groin area, he looks like he is going to be available.

"All of a sudden, we are plus three. But the real shame is that 'T' (Tolaji Bola) picked up a tightness in his quad on Friday, so he looks like he will be unavailable, certainly this week, moving forward.

"Then you are already thinking where we can get him on that pitch before the international break because the games come down pretty quickly and he will miss a bit of time this week and then we are into the last week.