All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Rotherham United's Matt Taylor promises: I'll keep arguing with referees so my players don't have to

MATT TAYLOR says the first touchline ban of his managerial career will not stop him arguing Rotherham United's cause so his players do not have to.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

He was booked in the 56th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Preston North End for complaining when play continued despite a head injury to Christ Tiehi. He had earlier raged about Viktor Johansson being blocked off at the corner which led to Liam Lindsay's equaliser for Preston.

The caution was Taylor's third this season, prompting a fine and a ban for Saturday's trip to Cardiff City. He claimed he had not been booked in over 250 matches until this season but vowed to carry on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'll pay the fine because the club won't pay it but I'll keep on doing that because if I don't, no one will talk about it," he insisted.

Most Popular

"What do I do, just stand there and let it happen? Watch Ollie Rathbone and Jordan Hugill protest? I have to somehow find a way of highlighting the deficiencies in that (refereeing) department.

"We can't afford another sending off or a booking. We got a player booked for celebrating a goal.

"Do we just keep on being jabbed, punched and goaded and having disappointing moments? The league does that itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Maybe I'll ask the players to have a whip-round. There'll be a shortage of nappies in the house but it's a needs-must.

REF RAGE: Rotherham United manager Matt TaylorREF RAGE: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor
REF RAGE: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

"Every manager is saying the same: things are breaking down. The officiating is beyond belief.

"I'll fill in a report but do those reports do anything? It'll be little old Rotherham moaning again, it's an absolute injustice."

Taylor even discussed extending the New York Stadium technical areas to let him speak to fourth officials without having to leave his area or shout.

His anger was the sour note of a 1-1 draw against the Championship’s only unbeaten team, featuring a wonderful Hugill goal.

Related topics:Matt TaylorPreston North EndCardiff City