Rotherham United's Matt Taylor responds to time-wasting accusations from Burnley manager Vincent Kompany

The Clarets scored twice in an epic period of stoppage time in a dramatic win, with their manager Vincent Kompany stating after the match that he believed that there should have been 15 minutes of added-on time in a clear swipe at the perceived tactics of the Millers.

Taylor totally refutes those accusations as the fall-out from Wednesday's controversial game continues to spill over.

Taylor, whose side were also denied at the death in their recent away game at Coventry, said: "All the headlines would have been about Burnley's comeback and no-one really spoke about the added time and the 10 or 12 minutes, which there was. I have no problem in relation to that, but it suggests we were time-wasting.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Can anyone tell me did our goalkeeper get booked?

"Were any players booked for time-wasting? If there were four or five bookings for time-wasting, I would have totally agreed with 10 or 12 minutes added-on time. I would have had no complaints in relation to that.

"The fact that no players were booked at any stage for time-wasting suggests that the referee made up the number from wherever he wanted to do it.

"I know he was under pressure and there were injuries and substitutions. None of those injuries were really a long time with physios on the pitch. It was a relatively quick time.

"It is where he got the extra three or four minutes from. It might have been a game where you saw six or possibly seven at the most. But to see ten and then play 12 left a sour taste."

Taylor confirmed that Cameron Humphreys, Shane Ferguson, Jamie McCart, Tolaji Bola will definitely miss Saturday's game with Norwich City, which comes less than 72 hours after events at Burnley.