Rotherham United's Michael Ihiekwe will have to be '100 per cent' to face League One promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers

INJURY DOUBT: Rotherham United centre-back Michael Ihiekwe

Goalkeeper Johasson suffered a back problem and centre-back Ihiekwe was substituted with a knock in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portsmouth.

Hamshaw was speaking before Monday's training session when the pair were going to be assessed against Wycombe, who have followed them in going from League One to the Championship and back in the last two years and, like the Millers, look well placed to win promotion again despite more glamorous and better-resourced rivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further complicating matters is that the Millers face another game, at Milton Keynes Dons, on Saturday.

"I think (both injuries) eased off slightly yesterday but we should know later on," said Hamshaw on Monday morning.

"We're in the period of games where it is going to be tough and we need everybody 100 per cent. Carrying people at 90, 95 per cent won't do us any good.

"We should know in the next couple of hours and fingers crossed they are all right and can go again, however if they're not we've got players chomping at the bit.

"It's probably the way we play the game, we demand a lot of our players. We press high up the pitch, we get in team's faces and the lads give us everything. They put their bodies on the line every minute of every game and when you do that you're always going to get injuries.

"On Saturday when we were 4-1 up there was no sitting back, we wanted to be more ruthless than in previous years and whenever you play on the edge you're going to get these niggles.

"You look at our bench on Saturday and even who we left out and there's some great competition. As a player some time you want it, sometimes we don't but from a management point of view we definitely want it.

"To bring Cheo (Ogbene) on and leave Shane Ferguson on the bench speaks volumes."

It would be no surprise if the two wing-backs featured on Tuesday, but against Pompey Wes Harding and Mikel Miller made strong cases to keep their places.

Hamshaw admitted the game against MK will also come into the thinking.

"As a management group we pinpoint games that might suit certain players so it does come into the thought process," he said.

"However, we all know that sometimes the best-laid plans don't often come around as we saw with Viktor and Icky getting knocks.

"You can plan, you can look at games and think we could do that and that and that, however we are also aware injuries, tiredness and fatigue, which the GPS data we get now monitors, comes into it. We've got that much information we kind of know when they can compete again, when they can not.

"It would have been easy for us to have started Shane and Cheo on Saturday but after their international exertions we felt it would be better to play Mikel and Wes. That might be different in the next international break.