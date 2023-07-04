Rotherham United signing a "Championship-quality goalkeeper in Dillon Phillips will protect them should they lose first-choice Viktor Johansson, says manager Matt Taylor.

The 28-year-old has signed from Cardiff City on a two-year contract.

Phillips is the first new signing of the summer for a club who have made Grant Hall's loan from Middlesbrough permanent and re-engaged Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier after last season's contracts expired.

He replaces Josh Vickers, who has left for Derby County, in the squad and will be expected to push Viktor Johansson, the Millers' player of last season. With Johansson linked to clubs such as Leeds United, he could even end up replacing the Swede.

IN NEEED OF A HOME: New Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was on loan at Oostende last season

"He's here to compete with Viktor for the first-team jersey," stressed Taylor. "We feel he is a Championship-quality goalkeeper. He's shown that in his career.

"He's just turned 28 so he's a great age.

"For whatever reason, things haven't quite worked out for him over the last couple of seasons. He's had a little time abroad out on loan. He needs to find a home again, which is what we feel we can provide.

"I'm delighted we've got him because he had suitors elsewhere who were offering him guaranteed game-time."

STAR PERFORMER: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson celebrates Championship survival last season

But Taylor is nothing if not a realist and there is a bigger picture too.

"Viktor is a goalkeeper in demand," he commented. "He was the best keeper in the Championship last season. We expect that if he continues his form with us and on the international stage with Sweden there will be significant interest in him.

"That is a process that will come to a head at some point. When it does, I want to be able to rely on someone already in the building rather than go out and seek an expensive emergency loan."

Taylor was a team-mate of Phillips when both were at Charlton Athletic - albeit the goalkeeper did not make his senior debut until the defender had moved on. Taylor says his club are getting a "Championship-quality goalkeeper", not simply a back-up player.

"He has a bit of relationship with Scott Brown (Rotherham's goalkeepeing coach) and I've known him previously from Charlton Athletic," said Taylor. "He's a character I trust and his game will only get better once he gets his rhythm back. He's got a massive point to prove.

"Ever since his Championship season at Charlton he's not had the game-time he wanted and felt he deserved. He trains properly every single day. That's probably why we're getting him right now.

"If he'd played the last two seasons at Championship level he's not in the conversation with ourselves. We feel the best is yet to come from Dillon and that's an exciting prospect."