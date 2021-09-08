Rotherham United have become one of the favourites to win the league this season following their drop down from the Championship alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

Paul Warne's side haven’t had the busiest of transfer windows but have brought some smart signings in in the likes of Tolaji Bola from Arsenal and Will Grigg from Sunderland.

The Millers have had a mixed start to the campaign, finding themselves in mid-table after five games (W3 L2) - with the two losses coming against fellow promotion candidates in Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are Rotherham United’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

1. Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

2. Shrewsbury Town Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

3. Cambridge United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

4. Morecambe Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1