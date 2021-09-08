ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Coventry City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Rotherham United's odds to WIN the Sky Bet League One title this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Sunderland

Here are Rotherham United’s odds to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:20 am

Rotherham United have become one of the favourites to win the league this season following their drop down from the Championship alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

Paul Warne's side haven’t had the busiest of transfer windows but have brought some smart signings in in the likes of Tolaji Bola from Arsenal and Will Grigg from Sunderland.

The Millers have had a mixed start to the campaign, finding themselves in mid-table after five games (W3 L2) - with the two losses coming against fellow promotion candidates in Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are Rotherham United’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

1. Doncaster Rovers

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Shrewsbury Town

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: George Wood

3. Cambridge United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Morecambe

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

