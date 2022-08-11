Rotherham United's opponents Reading missing eight players for Championship clash as injury crisis deepens

Reading could be without eight players for their trip to Rotherham United as they battle an injury crisis just three weeks into the season.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:27 pm

Ovie Ejaria is the latest addition to the treatment room after he picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Cardiff.

He joins Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez who are all currently sidelined.

Only Hutchinson has a chance of being involved in South Yorkshire.

Most Popular

Paul Ince could be without eight players when Reading face Rotherham on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Rotherham will assess Conor Washington and Peter Kioso ahead of the visit of Reading.

Washington (dead leg) and Kioso (groin) both picked up injuries in the Carabao Cup win over Port Vale. Tom Eaves (calf) and Joshua Kayode (groin) are already out and will not be involved.

Manager Paul Warne is hopeful he will be able to bolster his attack with the signing of a new striker, which he hopes to complete in time for Saturday.

Paul WarneSam HutchinsonReadingWashington