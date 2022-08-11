Rotherham United's opponents Reading missing eight players for Championship clash as injury crisis deepens

Ovie Ejaria is the latest addition to the treatment room after he picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Cardiff.
He joins Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez who are all currently sidelined.
Only Hutchinson has a chance of being involved in South Yorkshire.
Meanwhile, Rotherham will assess Conor Washington and Peter Kioso ahead of the visit of Reading.
Washington (dead leg) and Kioso (groin) both picked up injuries in the Carabao Cup win over Port Vale. Tom Eaves (calf) and Joshua Kayode (groin) are already out and will not be involved.
Manager Paul Warne is hopeful he will be able to bolster his attack with the signing of a new striker, which he hopes to complete in time for Saturday.