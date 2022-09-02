Rotherham United's Paul Warne on transfer deadline day, Grant Hall and Cohen Bramall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers would have liked one new arrival to top of their summer recruitment, but none transpired. More importantly, the window closed with influential trio Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles still at the club, despite interest throughout the close season.

Warne, whose side welcome Watford on Saturday, said: “It was pretty uneventful. We didn't lose anyone, which was good.

"No last-minute bids came in for any of our players. We were looking to strengthen in one department, but that didn't happen.

"We did a lot of our business early in the window. Sometimes something falls into your lap on the last day but that wasn't the case. We got through it unscathed and I'm happy with the group I've got.

"There's options available to every team at every level. If you think a player might come in and play a part, but not improve the first 11 then straightaway you're on the wrong footing.

"Collecting players is not what this club does. I don't see the point. I don't want to carry 28 pros where some can't see a way into the first team.”

Rotherham brought in ten players during the window with Warne pleased with the group now at his disposal.

On whether it will prove enough to help the club finally consolidate at this level, Warne continued: “Everyone has worked as hard as they can.

"We have to be sensible and I think we have been. We're recruited the best players we could recruit with what we have to spend. The chairman has supported us on what we'd done and I'm pretty pleased with the group. If I was manager of, say, Nottingham Forest, I would obviously have signed more players.”

Meanwhile, Grant Hall and Cohen Bramall will miss tomorrow’s fixture.

Warne said: “Midweek, I was led to believe that Hally and Cohen would definitely be available for selection. That isn't the case. I don't believe either will be available for selection. 'T' (Tolaji Bola) isn't fully back fit yet so I think it will be the same squad as at Sunderland to pick from.