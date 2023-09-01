All Sections
Rotherham United's £1million signing of striker Sam Nombe was the positive spin-off from selling Ben Wiles to Huddersfield Town says Matt Taylor

MATT TAYLOR says the club-record arrival of Sam Nombe was the positive spin-off from the deal sanctioned to sell Ben Wiles to Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Exeter City striker has renewed acquaintances with Taylor, who managed him at St James Park, after the Millers completed a £1m deal.

In the process, the club broke their transfer record for the second time in a fortnight.

On Nombe, who is available for Saturday's home game with Norwich City, Taylor said: "The Nombe one was do-able on the back of what happened with Ben Wiles. We weren't in a position to do that before the Wiles deal came away and we basically 'flipped' that one.

Rotherham United's £1m club record signing Sam Nombe.
Rotherham United's £1m club record signing Sam Nombe. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

"That is what allowed us to move with Sam and things change in an instant."

Taylor is hopeful that the club will bring in a couple more beat-the-deadline signings to follow Nombe.

Taylor said: "I expect a couple out and a couple in, hopefully. In what capacity remains to be seen, but that's what I am looking at.

"It is what we have got to aim for.

"I think we are still a couple short in terms of where we want the squad and with ones we don't see playing consistently, we have to give them the chance of consistent game-time and make them available to free up the finance we need to bring in those (other) two or three players.

"I am expecting a busy 24 to 48 hours.

"One of the benefits of bringing Sam in on a permanent basis is that it still gives us a chance to bring two loans in.

"That is not to say we are not going to sign a free agent or put another fee to a club. All options are there, but we have to be realistic in timeline and what is closest."

