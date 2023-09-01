MATT TAYLOR says the club-record arrival of Sam Nombe was the positive spin-off from the deal sanctioned to sell Ben Wiles to Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town.

The Exeter City striker has renewed acquaintances with Taylor, who managed him at St James Park, after the Millers completed a £1m deal.

In the process, the club broke their transfer record for the second time in a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Nombe, who is available for Saturday's home game with Norwich City, Taylor said: "The Nombe one was do-able on the back of what happened with Ben Wiles. We weren't in a position to do that before the Wiles deal came away and we basically 'flipped' that one.

Rotherham United's £1m club record signing Sam Nombe. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

"That is what allowed us to move with Sam and things change in an instant."

Taylor is hopeful that the club will bring in a couple more beat-the-deadline signings to follow Nombe.

Taylor said: "I expect a couple out and a couple in, hopefully. In what capacity remains to be seen, but that's what I am looking at.

"It is what we have got to aim for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we are still a couple short in terms of where we want the squad and with ones we don't see playing consistently, we have to give them the chance of consistent game-time and make them available to free up the finance we need to bring in those (other) two or three players.

"I am expecting a busy 24 to 48 hours.

"One of the benefits of bringing Sam in on a permanent basis is that it still gives us a chance to bring two loans in.