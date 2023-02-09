Rotherham United's squad is the strongest during my time in Championship, insists Tony Stewart

TONY STEWART casts his eye over Rotherham United's current squad and is in no doubt whatsoever.

It is the long-serving Millers chairman's fervent belief that the club's options across the pitch are better than they have ever been at second-tier level during his tenure.

It's quite the statement and reflects well upon their January transfer business. In years gone by, several previous winter windows have been rather more tortuous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the sixth season in which the South Yorkshire club have operated in the Championship since he took over in the spring of 2008.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

You have to go back to the days of Steve Evans in 2015-16 for the last time they retained their status in this division. Their last three campaigns have ended in relegation.

Rotherham - who face a six-pointer at Blackpool on Saturday - still have work to do to avoid that fate again and remain too close to the bottom three for comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three excellent recent results against two sides in the play-off mix in Watford and Blackburn Rovers and one who look destined for a two-top finish in Sheffield United have provided a much-needed shot in the arm after a fraught end to 2022.

A key player in Dan Barlaser may have left for pastures new, but the addition of seven signings in the January window has assuaged matters.

A marquee striker signing in Jordan Hugill has turned heads, while the addition of Tariqe Fosu-Henry and Domingos Quina - not involved in last weekend's derby with the Blades to give him more time to work on his fitness - will add to the Millers' creative department.

Two loan additions of note from top-flight clubs in promising duo Leo Hjelde and Conor Coventry have also been well received. Chiedozie Ogbene has also been retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few can say that Rotherham are not doing everything they can, within their means, to finally stick around at this level for longer than a season.

Stewart told The Yorkshire Post: "What we did quite cleverly was that Dan Barlaser wanted to go back home and I said I'd invest that (sales money) back in, which is what we have done and have spent a bit more than that.

" I have pushed the boat out a bit, but I have done that because I believe in the strategy this manager has got.

"You cannot be optimistic in the air and pessimistic with your pocket. What we have is Championship players and a squad we can rotate going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could have got rid and got one or two (more) players out, but said no, let's go for the squad rather than the team.

"It is the strongest squad we have had in the Championship, no doubt about it and I have been in charge for 15 years in April. It is the most investment we have had.

"I don't want to go back down to League One again and we have gone up and down and up and down.

"We are determined to have a presence in the Championship. To do that, we have to be realistic, but we have gone for players and I have backed them and in the little time they have been in (so far), they have made a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's good players on the bench, a spring in our step and more confidence and we are a happy club."

With the likes of Georgie Kelly and Tom Eaves to add to the group and influential players such as Grant Hall back on deck, competition should drive standards.

Strategic areas of the team have been addressed and Stewart and Millers chief Matt Taylor are on the same page in that regard.

His chairman certainly likes the cut of his manager’s jib as well and there is a strong and respectful working relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart continued: "The new manager came in with high expectations. He's a bright, intelligent young man. He worked on 'scraps' at Exeter and we brought him on board. We liked what we saw.

"He's 40 going on 50 and knows what he wants and is made of steel. I like the fact he can look you in the eye and tell you what you want - in a nice way. Sometimes, you get the salesman attitude (from managers), but Matt is quite pragmatic and I agreed with his strategy.

"He came in and just before the World Cup, everything was good. We went to Cyprus (for a warm weather training camp), came back and the wheels came off and you think: 'what has gone wrong?'

"But when you analyse it, all that was happening was that we were waiting for the January window and a lot of our players were getting 'tapped' (interest).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the camp, the signings have done two things. It has alerted the existing players and now we have a bigger and better squad and are vying for places.

"It's encouraging and you are looking forward to the game knowing full well we have a squad of players and others coming back.