Rotherham United's travelsickness is becoming a mental issue, insists Matt Taylor

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor admits that the club's travelsickness is starting to become a psychological issue.

The Millers' run without an away success at Championship level stretches back to November 8 of last year and the extent of their malaise was underlined in a poor offering at Huddersfield Town.Rotherham have picked up three points on just two occasions since Taylor took charge last autumn.

Asked whether the sequence is affecting the club's mindset, the Millers chief, whose side visit Millwall on Wednesday, said: "That plays a part, of course it does.

"Confidence-wise, proven players know they are going away from home in difficult situations.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"With teams like Rotherham in the Championship, it's always going to be difficult. The fact that it has been so long means we need to get the monkey off our backs

"Different formations, different personnel... It's been 298 days since our last away at Sheffield United, a Yorkshire derby ironically in November. We've got to find a way of packing a punch away from home.

"We are such an effective team at home. We just can't quite replicate it in our away games. It's something I have thought about long enough. We wanted to give the group a chance (at the start of the season).

"Now we have had three or four away games, we will certainly be making a change of approach on Wednesday."

Far happier with proceedings, Town boss Neil Warnock said: "It was a decent game, but I was glad when we went in front. I told Josh (Koroma) he'd score today!

"I was pleased as punch. I got him and Sorba (Thomas) a round of applause after the game for scoring at the back post.

"Sorba's been training like that all week. His contribution has been brilliant. Everything he did was positive."