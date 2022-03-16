Rotherham United's win over Lincoln City comes at a cost as two key men pick up injuries

Both men were withdrawn during the second half of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Lincoln City, as the Millers moved seven points clear of third-placed MK Dons.

Rathbone set up the opening goal as his perfectly-weighted through ball found Ben Wiles who produced a precise finish across the goalkeeper and into the far corner. Two minutes later Wiles played the ball to Chiedozie Ogbene who expertly placed the ball into the same corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Lincoln did pull a goal back through Tom Hopper nine minutes from time but Rotherham held on for an important win.

The victory may have come at a cost with Barlaser and Rathbone potentially missing out against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"We need to see how the injured lads are because Ollie and Dan are massive players for us," said manager Paul Warne.

"I don't know how bad Dan is, I think Ollie is the bigger problem. I don't think Ollie will be available for the weekend, I hope he is but I am not so sure.

"With Dan, I am hopeful. I don't think he runs quick enough to pull a muscle! I haven't spoken to the physios in depth yet so we will have to wait and see."