Rotherham v Norwich: Matt Taylor on why Millers will stay strong after Burnley and Coventry

While his Rotherham United players were on the floor late on Wednesday after a cruel last-gasp loss at Burnley, he is confident that they will dust themselves down quickly and display the mental fortitude which Millers players were renowned for under his predecessor Paul Warne.

A turnaround of less than 72 hours before Saturday afternoon's home game with Norwich City will be demanding, but it does enable Taylor's players to move on.

With the dust settling, taking the positives out of their Turf Moor display will do that, he insists.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Press Association.

On the importance he attaches to his players possessing the right mindset, Taylor, whose side were also stung by a stoppage-time goal in the recent away game at Coventry City, said: "Without a shadow of a doubt. But there's no bigger psychological factor than seeing your side perform.

"If the team need any more confidence and belief, look at that (Burnley) performance and Coventry.

"You won't find any better form of psychology that and that is what we emphasise, implore and ask them to do and keep reflecting on.

"We take the positives and still look to improve. I am asking the players to trust themselves more than they have done previously, certainly with the ball. We are moving in the right direction with that."

Meanwhile, Taylor has slammed suggestions that his side paid the price for time-wasting in the defeat at Turf Moor.

After the match, Clarets manager Vincent Kompany said that there should have been 15 minutes of stoppage time in a clear swipe at the perceived tactics of the Millers in his side’s 3-2 victory.

Taylor added: "All the headlines would have been about Burnley's comeback and no-one really spoke about the added time and the 10 or 12 minutes, which there was.

"I have no problem in relation to that, but it suggests we were time-wasting.

"Can anyone tell me did our goalkeeper get booked?

"Were any players booked for time-wasting? If there were four or five bookings for time-wasting, I would have totally agreed with 10 or 12 minutes added-on time. I would have had no complaints in relation to that.