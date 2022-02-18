A win would move the Millers nine points clear of Wigan and see them burst past the 70-point mark with two games remaining in February.

In its own way, it would represent a remarkable feat – even if prizes are never handed out in late winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne has been around in the game long enough not to entertain thoughts of silverware and open-top bus rides before the daffodils come out. It can change.

Modest: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

For the Millers chief, the gap between themselves and the Latics is of secondary importance as is talk of a title providing gloss to a hat-trick of instant promotions back to the Championship under his astute command.

There is only one statistic he is concerning himself with. Namely the number of points which separate his side and the team occupying third spot just outside the automatic promotion positions.

If Rotherham win tonight, they would increase their advantage to 14 points over MK Dons, who face the side immediately below them in Sunderland on Saturday.

On notions of the Millers taking a giant step towards silverware with three points and effectively being ‘champions elect’, Warne quipped: “If we are great, if you can give me the trophy with 14 games left, then great!

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart.

“I see it that I am just trying to get away from third. It doesn’t bother me if Wigan win every game and we get second. If we win tomorrow and Sunderland draw with MK, that is a great day at the office.

“But if we win and MK win, it doesn’t feel like we’ve got anywhere. Both of us (Wigan) are going to have to win a lot of games still to go up and whover wins the title has definitely deserved it.”

Alongside perhaps Wycombe and Wigan, Rotherham are beneficaries from the fact that a number of big clubs currently reside at this level whose historical home among their supporters is viewed to be the top-flight. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Ipswich Town to name but three.

On countless occasions, sides have slipped under the radar at this level and grabbed automatic promotion and left fallen giants to sweat it out below.

The smart money is on it happening again. The Millers – chasing a fourth promotion from this level in nine seasons – and Wigan, seeking an elevation to the Championship from this level for the third time in seven campaigns – have undoubted pedigree.

Warne commented: “They are not dissimilar to us. They are well organised and very positive in their play and have a real attacking threat and are very aggressive on their set-plays.

“You cannot get distracted by the names, but I thought if we finished above Ipswich, we’d go up. I always thought Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday would be up there and if you add Wednesday’s injured players to their starting 11, their teams is phenomenal.

“I was not sure about Wigan. I thought they would be top six. I’d have probably put my money on Ipswich to win it.

“When you looked at all the teams at the start of the season, the top six looked very difficult and the fact we are in this current position is great.

“When we are in this league, we are never one of the favourites ever. I don’t think there is a massive pressure on ourselves to succeed, apart from the pressure we put on ourselves. There are bigger clubs obviously and there are advantages to being a minster club in this division.

“But ourselves and Wycombe just tickle along with our business quite well and we are both in the top six. Some teams who come down don’t necessarily struggle to avoid going down again, but struggle to steady the ship. We have definitely done a good job of that.”

The job that Warne has done this season has the potential to be a lot more than good. It could well be the crowning glory of his outstanding time in charge yet.

Talk has suggested that the 48-year-old will be offered a new deal should – many say when – the Millers clinch promotion.

Warne for part is typically self-effacing and humble. And he has not heard anything, in any case.

He added: “I’m not sure I deserve one as I am not sure we have achieved anything yet.

“If we did achieve something. my answer would go to the chairman first.”

Given his many fine attributes, on a human and managerial level, it is a surprise that Warne and his outstanding backroom team have not been sounded out by any rival clubs in his time at the club.

It is surely a matter of time as to when that transpires. In the here and now, Warne will carry on regardless.

He said: “We have done it for over five years now and we have done it as well as we could, though that is my opinion.

“Externally I have never had a phone call from another club or been tapped up; there has been nothing like that. So maybe me thinking I would get another job if we got sacked here is over-confidence.