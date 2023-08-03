HULL CITY chief Liam Rosenior has challenged Aaron Connolly to 'fulfil his potential' after the striker signed a permanent one-year deal with the club.

The Republic of Ireland forward had an injury-disrupted loan spell after joining from Rosenior's old club Brighton for the second half of last time.

City did not see the best of Connolly, whose only goals in six appearances saw him net a brace in a 3-0 win over QPR.

But Rosenior's history with the 23-year-old - who he worked with previously - convinced him to offer the Irishman a deal as he attempts to recapture the form which saw him rise to prominence in his early years on the south coast after bursting onto the scene briefly.

Aaron Connolly, who has signed a permanent one-year deal with Championship club Hull City. Picture: PA.

Rosenior said: "I’m delighted Aaron has joined us. He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group.

“He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can’t wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential with us.

“Aaron represents everything I want on the pitch from my team: energy, pace, aggression and quality.

“He’s not on loan; Aaron’s one of us now. That’s going to be important for Aaron as well and I’m delighted he’s going to be part of us.

“What convinced me to sign him again was his determination to come here. He had interest from other clubs but discounted them because he wanted to be at this club.

“He believes we can get to where we want to be and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch.”

Sheffield United are close to completing the signing of USA international defender Auston Trusty after a £5m fee was agreed with Arsenal.

Trusty impressed on loan in the second-tier at Birmingham City last term - winning the Blues' player of the season accolade - and he is now set to move on from the Emirates, with the 24-year-old behind a number of rivals in the pecking order.