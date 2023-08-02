LEEDS UNITED defender Charlie Cresswell is targeting a regular slot in the starting line-up and insists he is not at the club 'to make numbers up' after signing a new deal.

The 20-year-old has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new four-year contract - keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.Following the exits of Max Wober, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, an extended first-team opportunity has the potential to open up for Cresswell, who played 28 times on loan at Millwall last season.

Cresswell, part of England under-21s' recent victorious European U21 Championship winning squad, said: “I can’t really put into words how proud I am really of where I’ve come from and where I’m at now.

“I’m happy to sign this deal, but I’m not just here to make numbers up. I’m here to play a big part this season and I want to achieve big things in front of the fans and make people around me proud.”

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship club. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Leeds are being linked with a move for Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams.

Meanwhile, Hull City are reportedly in talks with Derby County to sign midfielder Max Bird - with the club hopeful of agreeing a fee.Another schemer could well be departing shortly, with manager Liam Rosenior has told midfielder Ryan Woods that he is no longer in the club's plans and can leave.

Winger Ryan Longman is also said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs abroad alongside some in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday have reported a reduced pre-tax loss of £7.35m in their latest set of accounts for the financial year ending July 31 2022.

It is significantly down from the previous year's figure of £25.8m in 2020-21.

Turnover increased to £16.4m from £11.6m the previous year - following the return of spectators following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Wages and salaries totalled £11m, down from £21.1m in 20-21 when the club were playing in the Championship.

