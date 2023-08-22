LUTON TOWN forward Admiral Muskwe is on the radar of Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old, a former target of Barnsley, is down the pecking order at the Premier League newcomers, who have not given the player a squad number for the 2023-24 campaign.

Muskwe is in the final year of his contract at Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters not planning to trigger a clause which would see his deal extended by an additional year and keen to him out of the club.

Rotherham, who brought in Luton midfielder Fred Onyedinma on loan late last month, are monitoring the situation regarding the former Wycombe Wanderers player, who spent a spell on loan last season at League One side Fleetwood Town.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Admiral Muskwe of Luton Town in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Northampton Town and Luton Town at Sixfields on July 16, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Luton are also seeking to move out ex-Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman and former Bradford City loanee Dion Pereira before the transfer deadline, alongside defender Glen Rea.

The Millers have brought in seven players so far this summer but are keen on doing further business before the deadline at the start of September.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough could be set for a significant cash boost if former player Nathan Wood completes a big-money move to Championship outfit Southampton.

The Swansea City centre-half is reportedly the subject of a £10m offer from the Saints.

Wood, son of former Boro and Crystal Palace defender Dean Gordon, is wanted by his former manager at Swansea in Russell Martin, who moved to the south coast earlier this summer.

The defender, who only moved to Swansea from Boro in the 2022 close-season, excelled last term in the Principality and played in 40 of the Swans' league games last term.

Wood, who became Boro's youngest player to ever make his debut at 16 years and 75 days in August 2018, was linked with Brentford earlier this summer with Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly monitoring his form.

Boro negotiated a sell-on fee into the deal that saw him head to Wales, which is understood to be significant.