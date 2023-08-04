Round-up: Shock departure for Barnsley FC striker - Middlesbrough FC forward heads back to the States

JAMES NORWOOD has left Barnsley on the eve of the new season, securing a surprise move to National League club Oldham Athletic.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Lancashire outfit, with the option of a further year.

The much-travelled striker joined the Reds on an initial one-year deal last summer from Ipswich Town. The Oakwell outfit activated a contract clause to keep him for an additional year at the start of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwood, 32, had an impressive campaign under Michael Duff at Oakwell last term, scoring 11 goals in 49 appearances and was a regular in pre-season.

Barnsley FC striker James Norwood, who has joined National League title-chasers Oldham Athletic. Picture: Getty.

He was linked with a move to League Two newcomers Wrexham a few weeks ago after Red Dragons marksman Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

But the forward has now been allowed to link up with Latics, who are expected to make a strong push for automatic promotion back to the EFL after bringing in several key signings already in the close season – and are being touted as real title contenders.

On the incoming front, Barnsley, who start the new League One campaign at home to Port Vale this Saturday, are known to be in the market for an additional central defensive option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been linked with a move for Nimes centre-half Maël de Gevigney, 23.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough striker Matthew Hoppe has completed a loan move to MLS outfit San Jose Earthquakes - with the option of a permanent transfer.

USA international Hoppe, who only joined Boro last summer, spent part of last season on loan at SPL side Hibernian, having previously played in Europe for Spanish outfit Mallorca in Spain and German side Schalke 04.

Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said: "Matthew is an exciting, young player who has already got a lot of experience in a number of different leagues.

"He has also played at the international level and was a big part of the U.S. Gold Cup victory in 2021.