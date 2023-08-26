All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

'Ruthless' - Leeds United fans react as Daniel Farke makes bold Cody Drameh decision against Ipswich Town

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh had a difficult time against Ipswich Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

An injury to Sam Byram brought Drameh into the fray, as Whites boss Daniel Farke introduced him as a substitute in the 24th minute.

However, it proved to be a fleeting appearance as he was replaced at half-time by Jamie Shackleton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drameh was playing out of position as a left-back but was quickly targeted by Ipswich.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been hailed for his decision-making. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeeds United boss Daniel Farke has been hailed for his decision-making. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been hailed for his decision-making. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The Tractor Boys were given a gift when a Drameh backpass allowed Kayden Jackson to square for Nathan Broadhead, who found the net.

Drameh’s struggles seemingly brought his afternoon to an early end, as he did not appear to be carrying an injury. This prompted Leeds fans to take to social media and voice their views.

Writing on X, @BG150687 said: “Ruthless by Farke. I like it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@jasongdal2009 said: “Strong decision-making, that’s exactly what you want. None of this give them the benefit of the doubt…”

@SamheadhouseI said: “Love Farke, doesn’t mess around!”

@wolfeysmith said: “Completely the right call, strong decisive management.”

Related topics:Daniel FarkeIpswich Town