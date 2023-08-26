An injury to Sam Byram brought Drameh into the fray, as Whites boss Daniel Farke introduced him as a substitute in the 24th minute.

However, it proved to be a fleeting appearance as he was replaced at half-time by Jamie Shackleton.

Drameh was playing out of position as a left-back but was quickly targeted by Ipswich.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been hailed for his decision-making. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The Tractor Boys were given a gift when a Drameh backpass allowed Kayden Jackson to square for Nathan Broadhead, who found the net.

Drameh’s struggles seemingly brought his afternoon to an early end, as he did not appear to be carrying an injury. This prompted Leeds fans to take to social media and voice their views.

Writing on X, @BG150687 said: “Ruthless by Farke. I like it.”

@jasongdal2009 said: “Strong decision-making, that’s exactly what you want. None of this give them the benefit of the doubt…”

@SamheadhouseI said: “Love Farke, doesn’t mess around!”