Giles was part of a recruitment drive which saw seven new faces add promotion experience and quality to a squad already in contention for a top-six place.

The heavy investment that came with it – slightly offset by sales – means there will probably have to be some balancing of the books for financial fair play reasons if it does not earn a place in next season's Premier League.

With 12 games to go, the Tigers are in the final play-off spot after Saturday's tight 1-1 draw with fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

"I don't think we need to see it as a pressure at all," said left-back Giles, on loan from Luton Town. "It's great to have the quality side we have, we just need to utilise everyone's strengths to get the results we want.

"It shows real ambition from the club, it shows where they're at. It's absolutely fantastic – we don't need to see it as a pressure.

"They've brought us all together for a reason, they've seen a clear identity within the team and we just have to play to each other's strengths and keep getting the points we need.

"There's some real talent within the group but there's a real good elite mentality as well. It's driven by the manager (Liam Rosenior), he's really good at that.

"We have to control what we can ultimately control, it's as simple as that. You can't get too caught up in it all, I don't think, because it can catch you out.

"There's teams that are trying to get in our way and we have to take it game by game."