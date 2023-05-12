Chesterfield look to end a four-year exile from the EFL when they meet Notts County in the National League Promotion Final at Wembley on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s Spireites finished 23 points adrift of County in the National League standings, with the Magpies’ whopping 107-point tally not enough to earn them promotion to League Two.

That went to Wrexham who claimed 111 points in a title race that garnered much publicity due to the Welsh side’s famous owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are expected to be in attendance at Wembley supporting Notts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If County are driven by that disappointment, they have another motivating factor in doing it for the memory of chief executive Jason Turner, who died suddenly in March, aged just 50, with his funeral held last week.

In a year that saw them knock West Brom out of the FA Cup, Chesterfield and their captain Jamie Grimes, left, look to clinch promotion on the National League Promotion Final (Picture: Getty Images)

It means the odds are stacked against the men from North Derbyshire, who required extra time to defeat 10-man Bromley 3-2 in the play-off semi-final. Having gone a goal down to Adam Marriott’s opener in first-half stoppage time, the Spireites looked on course for a 2-1 triumph thanks to a Deji Elerewe own goal and Darren Oldaker’s strike.

Michael Cheek dramatically forced extra time, however, with a goal nine minutes into added time, only for Liam Mandeville to grab the winner after 103 minutes.

In the ensuing pitch invasion, ever-present captain Jamie Grimes was bundled to the floor and had to limp off but is expected to play today, as it winger Ryan Colclough (hamstring), scorer of seven goals since joining Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of Reynolds and McElhenney attending Wembley to support his team, Notts manager Luke Williams said:

Ryan Reynolds, Owner of Wrexham, is understood to be attending Wembley for the Notts County v Chesterfield Promotion Final (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“It’s brilliant we’re able to be really fiercely competitive and do everything we possibly can to try to get to the title and then be able to be respectful and supportive at the same time.

“Not that I think anybody wants to take the passion and the competition out of football, we all want rivalry.