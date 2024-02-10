Ryan Reynolds praises Bradford City as Andy Cook scores winner at Wrexham
Bantams striker Andy Cook burst through and bundled the ball over the line at the second attempt – just minutes after he had seen a penalty saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.
It was Wrexham’s first league loss at home since the opening day – when Bradford manager Graham Alexander was in charge of the victorious visitors MK Dons.
And it ended a run of 51 successive league games when Wrexham have scored at the Racecourse Ground.
Bradford keeper Sam Walker saved Steven Fletcher’s header and dived to tip away a well-struck drive from Ryan Barnett.
Aaron Hayden headed wide from James McClean’s free-kick as Wrexham had most of the first half.
Elliot Lee glanced narrowly wide before Bradford were given a big chance on the break after Hayden brought down Cook. The striker’s penalty was a weak one and saved by Okonkwo.
But Cook had the last laugh to seal Bradford’s first league win in nine games.
Wrexham’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds tweeted: “The entire Bradford City squad played with so much heart today. Congrats.”
