All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ryan Reynolds praises Bradford City as Andy Cook scores winner at Wrexham

Wrexham suffered their third consecutive league defeat as Bradford snatched a 1-0 victory.
By YP Sport
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT

Bantams striker Andy Cook burst through and bundled the ball over the line at the second attempt – just minutes after he had seen a penalty saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

It was Wrexham’s first league loss at home since the opening day – when Bradford manager Graham Alexander was in charge of the victorious visitors MK Dons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it ended a run of 51 successive league games when Wrexham have scored at the Racecourse Ground.

Bradford keeper Sam Walker saved Steven Fletcher’s header and dived to tip away a well-struck drive from Ryan Barnett.

Aaron Hayden headed wide from James McClean’s free-kick as Wrexham had most of the first half.

Elliot Lee glanced narrowly wide before Bradford were given a big chance on the break after Hayden brought down Cook. The striker’s penalty was a weak one and saved by Okonkwo.

But Cook had the last laugh to seal Bradford’s first league win in nine games.

Wrexham’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds tweeted: “The entire Bradford City squad played with so much heart today. Congrats.”

Related topics:Andy CookRyan ReynoldsBradfordGraham AlexanderMK Dons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.