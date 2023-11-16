FORMER Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor is being strongly linked with a quick-fire return to the dug-out at League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

Taylor, who was shown the door on Monday after just over a year in charge of the Millers, is reportedly set to hold talks with the managerless West Country outfit, who parted company with Joey Barton late last month.

Several names have been considered by the Rovers board, including former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk, ex-Leeds number two Karl Robinson and caretaker manager Andy Mangan.

Taylor played in the west for Exeter City, Cheltenham Town, Team Bath and Bath City, while also managing the Grecians.

Rovers return to action at Derby County on Saturday week and hope to name a manager by then.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has reportedly agreed a deal to sell one of the Blades' sister clubs while another is “100 per cent” up for sale.

According to L'Équipe, the Prince has agreed the sale of crisis club Chateauroux to French businessman Benjamin Gufflet's Stratton Oakmont Sports holding company.

Gufflet also owns a French second-tier rugby club. Before any deal is completed, Gufflet has to assure the French football authorities about his financial plans for the club. The Prince heads up the United World portfolio of clubs, also including outfits in France, Belgium and Dubai.

Among the clubs is Belgian outfit Beerschot, who are now “100 per cent for sale” after minority shareholders Francis Vrancken and Philippe Verellen joined the Prince in looking to sell their stake in the Belgian side. Talks are said to be continuing with investors from Britain and America, with United’s owner close to reducing his interests in Euro football even further.

The Prince has seen attempts to sell the Blades to Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi fell through in 2022 and 2023 respectively due to Football League concerns about their wealth and its sources.