Sacked York City manager John Askey denies claims he wanted to leave anyway

York City have claimed they sacked popular manager John Askey when he told them he wanted to leave but could not resign.

The club accepted the situation would be "confusing and upsetting" for fans and highlighted as much by issuing two statements in one day. In the evening, Askey denied their central claim.

What is clear is his relationship with chairman Glen Henderson irretrievably broke down.

"On November 3, John reached out to directors Alastair Smith and Mike Brown to express his unhappiness in his role," said the second York statement. "He went on to explain he didn't wish to remain at the club but was not in a position to resign due to his personal circumstances."

"SPATS": York City manager John Askey

Askey claimed this was a misinterpretation of a conversation two days after Henderson spoke to Radio York about "spats" between them.

“It got to a stage where I said that ‘I can’t work with a chairman who is doing this all the time’," a tearful Askey told the station hours after his dismissal.

“I didn’t say I wanted to leave."

When Askey took over in November 2021, initially as caretaker, the signs were that York’s centenary year would end with a sixth season in Conference North but he led them to a play-off final win over Boston United.

However, in July Henderson bought the club and the pair were quickly at odds.“It started in the second game of pre-season," claimed Askey. "He went to the players and asked them if they were happy with the way that we play.

“He said when we won promotion, we weren’t playing good football.”

With York 12th in the Conference but out of the FA Cup and winless in seven matches, Askey was sacked.

“I was disappointed with how it was done," he said. "I stood in front of a printing machine, waiting for a letter to be printed. I read the letter and it says ‘You’re sacked’.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone, other than over text, for six to seven weeks. When I have spoken to someone, I’ve had to make the phone call.”