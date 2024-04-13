Halliday struck after Calum Kavanagh had cancelled out Callum Hendry’s opener for the hosts.

Bradford had started more brightly but it was the home side who broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Dan Chesters tried a shot that flew invitingly into the path of Hendry who had time to pick his spot with a firm half-volley past Sam Walker.

Brad Halliday struck late for Bradford City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The game opened up with Jamie Walker and Andy Cook having chances for Bradford and Conor McAleny nearly extending Salford’s lead.

Cook wasted a good opportunity set up by Walker but Bradford levelled right on half-time. Richie Smallwood’s free-kick was nodded down by Matty Platt for Kavanagh to poke home.

Alex Cairns made an excellent save to deny Kavanagh a second early in the second half.

Salford survived again as Cairns saved from Bobby Pointon and Kavanagh’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Curtis Tilt.