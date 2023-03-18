OVER the years, countless sides have gatecrashed the play-offs in late season.

As far as League Two is concerned, Ben Close sees no reason why Doncaster Rovers cannot be one of them amid an open race.

Despite being consistently inconsistent, Rovers still have a play-off sniff. A win at the side occupying the final spot in Salford City would aid their cause.

For Close, there is not just team motivation but also a personal aspect for those whose deals might end this summer.

Ben Close. Picture: Tony Johnson

The midfielder said: "It is well within our reach. A few good results pushes you right up there again and we are fully aware of that. As long as you have hope.

"A team does it every year, so why can't it be us? We have shown we can do it on any given day and it's about doing it more regularly and game after game.

"For the lads out of contract, to finish the season strong should be a massive thing. If we finish strongly and in the play-offs, it is something to be proud of."

Close's play-off history is one of woe, part of a Portsmouth side who lost in the semis in 2015-16, 18-19 and 19-20 after going for promotion all season. This time, the narrative could be different.

He added: "We had a promotion push every year pretty much and then lost a couple of play-off games and just fell short of automatics one year as well. We were two results away from automatic once and then slipped in the second last game.