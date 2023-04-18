Sam Stubbs senses something special building at Bradford City with the team in the habit of not conceding away from home.

The Bantams take their 11-match unbeaten run to Swindon Town on Tuesday knowing their best form has come away this season.

Sometimes stifled at Valley Parade, only Leyton Orient have a better League Two away record and no one is harder to score against, a source of pride for centre-back Stubbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted from League Two with Matt Taylor's Exeter City last year, Stubbs is getting de ja vu.

INFLUENCE: Mark Hughes has highlighted the impact Sam Stubbs has had on Bradford City defensively

"Whenever you win a football game at the top of a league, there's just something about it," said the son of one of Taylor's predecessors as Rotherham United manager, Alan. "Add the fans and there's something special at Bradford City as a whole.

"There are non-negotiables that have to be the same. It's quite relaxed but when it's time to switch on it's game-time. There's a lot of similarities (with Exeter) and a few things we do better."

Of a team which has conceded once in six away games, he added: "It's a habit. Away from home we have the fewest conceded – 15 – and when you've got Cooky (Andy Cook) and Chappy (Harry Chapman) you're in a good position."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Mark Hughes thinks the January signing of Stubbs has been significant.

"Swindon is a difficult place to go but our away record is outstanding and we’re really proud of that," he said. “We’ve got more away games than at home now so it’s an important factor.

"You shouldn’t underestimate the influence Sam Stubbs has had.

“We look really solid. Even if they get past our back four, we’ve still got Harry (Lewis).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Stubbs pointed to the influence of the away fans. There were over 3,200 in the 5,726 crowd at Rochdale.

"Any time you play a night game away from home it's unbelievable the sacrifice to go down," he said. "I feel a responsibility to repay that.

"In the game you don't massively hear it but goals, coming out, certain situations and the effect on other teams – it's not easy to be at home and to play against that."