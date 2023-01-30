Eddie Howe says Newcastle United will look at signing a new midfielder on loan amid reports they are eyeing a deal for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

Howe revealed on Monday that midfielder Jonjo Shevley was in talks with Nottingham Forest ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline. His switch to the City Ground would leave the Magpies with the need for a replacement, with Berge linked with a move to the north east.

Berge was left out of the Blades squad for their 3-3 draw with Wrexham in the FA Cup and has been linked with several Premier League clubs. Newcastle could be one destination but Howe admitted a permanent deal would be “very difficult” for the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted Berge could leave the club ahead of the deadline but that he had a list of replacements in mind, suggesting that any deal for the Norwegian would need to involve cash.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Howe said: “We’ll see what we can do in the market to try and bring a player in. There is no guarantee but we will try and see what we can do. In terms of a permanent signing that will be very difficult but we will look for potentially a loan situation. It’s got to be the right player, we don’t just want to take any player for the sake of it."

Addressing Shelvey’s future, Howe added: "Jonjo, I believe, is talking to Nottingham Forest. I don’t know at what stage that is at currently. Jonjo has been a huge player for this football club over the last seven years. He has been a very important part of my squad since I’ve been here. Unfortunately he’s had injuries this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad