Scarborough Athletic have completed the signing of former Manchester City and Barnsley midfielder Dominic McHale.

The National League North outfit have swooped to secure his services following his departure from Brackley Town. McHale is just 27 but brings a wealth of experience to the Seadogs, having represented a vast array of clubs throughout the English football pyramid.

He cut his teeth within Manchester City’s academy before joining Barnsley in 2014 and spending a year with the Reds. Since leaving Oakwell, he has spent most of his career below the EFL but did have a stint with Oldham Athletic in 2019.

A statement issued by Scarborough read: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to announce the signing of exciting midfielder Dom McHale following his release from Brackley Town.

Scarborough Athletic compete in the National League North. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“The former Manchester City and Barnsley midfielder, 27, who was with Gloucester City last season, scored ten goals during 2022/23, scoring an average of one goal every two games as he helped Gloucester to the play-offs, which ensured Boro missed out on the final day of last season.

“Boro supporters will remember his sensational solo goal last season at the Flamingo Land Stadium, when Gloucester City beat The Seadogs 3-0 at home.