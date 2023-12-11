Scarborough Athletic will be made to play it again in the FA Cup on Tuesday despite seeing Horsham granted safe passage into round two, but chairman Trevor Bull understands why and is just grateful to have home advantage for another shot at a glamour tie.

When the sides first replayed at the New Lawn in November, the Seadogs were playing for a trip to Blackpool – a tie now set for December 19 – but the winners of that will now travel to Nottingham Forest in round three.

Horsham went straight into round two when Barnsley played Aiden Marsh in their first-round replay, forgetting he was ineligible having been on loan at York City when the initial game was played.

Different circumstances mean Scarborough must replay their tie at home, keeping the gate receipts and not having to pay for the League Two club's travel.

"We don't know how it came to light – nobody's told us," said Bull.

"But there was quite a big difference between what happened to Barnsley and our situation. Barnsley recalled a player from his loan who wasn't available for the first game, therefore ineligible for the second game.

"Ours was very much an administration error on Forest Green's part. The parent club of the player had given permission but Forest Green hadn't informed the FA in the correct manner. It was not the right box ticked on the form."

Being at home, where Forest Green needed a stoppage-time equaliser to force the first replay, is huge, says Bull.

SYMPATHETIC: Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull (left) and manager Jonathan Greening

"We've played four halves of football against them and for three we more than matched them, we just fell apart in the first half down at Forest Green," said Bull, referring to the 5-2 away loss.

"But when we played them here our crowd got under their skin. The Forest Green players and management and Oxford City's in the previous round said our crowd made it very difficult for them.

"We're having to reduce the capacity a little because we're building a new stand but there'll be well over 2,000 who are excited and probably feeling a little bit aggrieved who feel that Forest Green have cheated but they haven't cheated, it's an administration error."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of the result, Bull and his fellow volunteers are putting the North Yorkshire town back on the footballing map.

"I said to someone earlier in the week it's only a few seasons ago our biggest game of the season was away at Pickering Town and now if you look at the FA Cup (third round) draw it says Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green," he said. "It's just mental, really!

"More and more people are getting to know what we're about and it's helping to get this fan ownership message across because we're very proud of the fact we're one of the very few clubs where we're 100 per cent fan-owned and it's equal shareholding.

"We've well over 1,500 now, which is quite incredible.

"If you want to buy someone a football club for Christmas it only costs 15 quid and we''ll banging that message out."