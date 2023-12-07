Scarborough Athletic's route to Nottingham Forest FA Cup glamour tie is reopened

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC’S dream of a third round FA Cup away day at Premier League Nottingham Forest has been resurrected after being ordered to replay their first round tie against Forest Green Rovers.

League Two Rovers had been under investigation by the Football Association due to fielding an ineligible player in the first round.

Rovers beat National League North Scarborough 5-2 in a replay, having drawn the first game 1-1, but will now play again in Scarborough on December 12. The winners will face Blackpool in the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should Scarborough win both games, a glamour tie at the City Ground against Steve Cooper’s team in January would then be the prize.

TAKE ONE: Action from Scarborough Athletic's 1-1 FA Cup first-round draw with Forest Green Rovers

Rovers’ game with Blackpool on Saturday had already been postponed while the investigation continued.

An FA statement read: “A Professional Game Board sub-committee has ordered the Emirates FA Cup first round proper tie between Forest Green Rovers and Scarborough Athletic to be replayed on Tuesday 12 December at 1945.

“The FA charged Forest Green Rovers for fielding an ineligible player in the Emirates FA Cup first round proper tie against Scarborough Athletic, which constitutes a breach of FA Cup rule 109, and Forest Green Rovers subsequently admitted this charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forest Green Rovers will now play away to Scarborough Athletic in a one-off match on Tuesday, 12 December.