Scarborough Athletic's second shot at FA Cup ends in defeat to Forest Green

Scarborough’s second chance of causing an FA Cup upset ended in another defeat but they put on a good show at home in losing 4-2 to League Two side Forest Green.

Rovers had comfortably won their original first-round tie 5-2 only for them to be forced to replay the game after fielding an ineligible player.

An upset appeared on the cards when Ryan Qualter put the National League North side ahead after 29 minutes.

However, Tyrese Omotoye equalised within five minutes and Callum Morton and Sean Robertson’s second-half goals eased the visitors ahead.

Harry Green of Scarborough Athletic reacts during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green Rovers at Flamingo Land Stadium on December 12 (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Luca Colville’s 86th-minute goal caused a brief moment of concern for Rovers but Mathew Stevens safeguarded their progress to face Blackpool, with the winners away to Nottingham Forest in the third round.