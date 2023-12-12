Scarborough Athletic's second shot at FA Cup ends in defeat to Forest Green
Rovers had comfortably won their original first-round tie 5-2 only for them to be forced to replay the game after fielding an ineligible player.
An upset appeared on the cards when Ryan Qualter put the National League North side ahead after 29 minutes.
However, Tyrese Omotoye equalised within five minutes and Callum Morton and Sean Robertson’s second-half goals eased the visitors ahead.
Luca Colville’s 86th-minute goal caused a brief moment of concern for Rovers but Mathew Stevens safeguarded their progress to face Blackpool, with the winners away to Nottingham Forest in the third round.
Scarborough’s fellow National League North counterparts Alfreton are also out after Jamille Matt’s sixth-minute goal earned Walsall a 1-0 win in their second-round replay.