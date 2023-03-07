Having won five of their last six matches, Scott Banks believes Bradford City can win the 13 they have left too.

That might be stretching it but the Bantams have every reason to be full of confidence ahead of Tuesday's League Two trip to Walsall.

The nature of their 2-0 win at home to Colchester United, where both goals came in stoppage time in front of a record crowd of over 20,000, added to the feel-good factor around Valley Parade.

Bradford built up the games in hand over the winter with manager Mark Hughes always saying they would welcome a busy run which allowed them to build momentum.

CONFIDENT: Bradford City winger Scott Banks

Having only recently returned from a calf injury picked up on Boxing Day, 21-year-old winger Banks is certainly of that mindset after scoring on Saturday.

“When you’re on a great run, you just want the games to keep coming thick and fast,” said the player on loan from Crystal Palace.

“We’re on a great run of form and just need to keep building on it.

“To win in that manner was special and the dressing room was electric. We carried on the celebrations after the whistle.

"There’s just a great atmosphere in the whole group and I’m pleased to be a part of it.

“There’s no reason we can’t win every game from now until the end of the season.”

Banks has not started a match since December 3 but after three substitute appearances, he will be hoping Saturday's goal changes that. He is, though, philosophical about the competition for places.

“That’s part of football,” he argued. “You understand as a player that when the team’s playing well it is hard to get in.

“You’re just waiting for moments like Saturday when you can try and impact the game. That’s what I felt I did.

“You’ve got to believe that chances are coming and mine did.

Andy Cook, who hit his 21st goal of the season against the Us, has been nominated as League Two player of the month after returning to the XI with five goals in six February games. Hughes is shortlisted as manager of the month.

Last six games: Walsall LDDDDD; Bradford City WWWLWW

Referee: L Smith (Wigan)