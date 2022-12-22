Scott High's Rotherham United future in doubt as Huddersfield Town have decisions to make on loanees

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor says Scott High's short-term future is still to be decided as one of a clutch of players on loan at Yorkshire league clubs from Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old midfielder has found opportunities at the New York Stadium limited, prompting suggestions the Terriers could exercise their January recall clause and perhaps send him elsewhere.

Others could be recalled for different reasons with Huddersfield needing to revitalise a squad bottom of the Championship but with "zero funds" to do so according to coach Mark Fotheringham. Harrogate Town and Bradford City both have Terriers loanees.

After 12 substitute appearances, High finally made his first start for the Millers at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and Taylor said he is a big part of his thinking.

TEST OF PATIENCE: Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High finally made his first Championship start on loan at Rotherham United last week

"I was pretty pleased with how he played," reflected Taylor. "We want more attacking aspects from our midfield. He does break the lines and he created our best chance.

"It (High's future) depends on the next few weeks. It's not just our decision, it depends on Huddersfield.

"They'll have to assess whether they're pleased with his progression, pleased with his game-time.

"He'll get his opportunity, although we play Huddersfield over the Christmas period (next Thursday) so he's unavailable for that.

IMPRESSING: Left-back Jaheim Headley has been in good form for League Two Harrogate Town

"He's impressed in the last few weeks. It's all about playing and contributing. He'll want to do that, Huddersfield will want him to do that. We'll work towards a situation where we can allow him to do that."

Fotheringham refused to answer questions on loan players returning in January, or even discuss how the decision would be reached, with director of football Leigh Bromby overseeing transfers.

But he has said the club’s various financial uncertainties means he will not have money to spend in January, and that may make some of his better-performing youngsters more attractive.

The Terriers are bankrolled by chairman Dean Hoyle but he has put them up for sale. Meanwhile, the future of the club's stadium is up for debate.

Town are tenants of Kirklees Stadium Development Limited but with the company on the brink of collapse, two reports were presented to Kirklees Council on Wednesday, only one of them made public.

The council said it was open to discussing the new long-term lease the football club wants at the John Smith's Stadium with a "strong sub-lease" for fellow tenants, Huddersfield Giants rugby league club.

Centre-back Romoney Crichlow has made 20 starts and a substitute appearance for Bradford and their League Two rivals Harrogate have four Huddersfield players – Matty Daly, Josh Austerfield, Jaheim Headley and Danny Grant – on loan.

Striker Daly has five goals in 16 league starts and three substitute appearances but is currently injured. Left-back Headley and midfielder Austerfield are also into double-digit league starts.