Sean Dyche to miss Roses tie with Huddersfield Town - but Carlos Corberan set to return

Burnley boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Getty Images.

The Clarets, who play the Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter on Thuesday that Dyche was in isolation.

Dyche's assistant Ian Woan will take charge of the game for the hosts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said: "Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols."

Dyche's Town counterpart Carlos Corberan missed last Sunday's Championship game at Blackburn Rovers following a positive test, but he is due to be present at the club's pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon - and potentially back in charge at Turf Moor.

Corberan's assistants Danny Schofield, Jorge Alarcon and Narcis Pelach stepped into the breach for the absent Corberan at Ewood Park.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be without key attacker Maxwel Cornet on Saturday as he is on African Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.