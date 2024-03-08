After some bouquets in recent times, Town were handed a few brickbats after a poor loss in the Welsh capital, venue of one of their finest hours during last season’s memorable ‘Great Escape.’

Following a revival in the caretaker tenure of Jon Worthington and two uplifting results at the start of the Andre Breitenreiter era, the Terriers suffered a meek 1-0 reverse, which served as a lesson according to senior defender Tom Lees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "It's a reminder. When you look at the performances over the last four, five, six to seven games, we've been absolutely at it.

Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni and Cardiff City's Ryan Wintle battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

"We're not good enough to even drop 10 to 15 per cent and I think that's what we did.

"We're all honest enough to say we were off it and payed the price.

"It was a different task to what we have faced in the last couple of weeks with the way Cardiff set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Allowing them to score first played exactly into how they wanted the game to be.

"They were a team who sat deep and were happy to let us have the ball and we weren't good enough to break it down.

"We didn't start well enough and have only got ourselves to blame and it was a really frustrating night."

The result means that Town are out of the relegation positions on goal difference alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will drop into it before they are next in action at home to Carlos Corberan’s West Brom on Sunday lunch-time if either Sheffield Wednesday or Stoke City pick up a point against Leeds United and Preston North End before then.

Like Lees, Breitenreiter also pulled no punches afterwards.

The German added: "There are reasons why we are 21st in the table and in the last few years nearly the same.

"It is not possible to change things in two weeks. But I learned a lot about the team and observed many things we should change because we are fighting for our lives to stay in the league.