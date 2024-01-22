Sebastian Revan says Rotherham United have set out the template for a tough run of fixtures, whilst Marcus Forss had to settle for setting his own standards on a frustrating afternoon for Middlesbrough.

The Millers do not play again until February, but it is a daunting-looking month for the Championship’s bottom side, who face Southampton (home), Leeds United (away), Hull City (home), Watford (home) and travel to Ipswich Town before finishing with a trip to relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers.

So a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough was a good way to go into it.

"Saturday was preparation for those games," reflected the on-loan defender. "We know we're going to have to be defensively disciplined, we know we're not going to have a lot of the ball. But as long as we stay focused throughout those games I think we can get good results.

"It's a good confidence-booster that we're performing well against top teams. We've got some tough fixtures coming.

"We were struggling away from home but we've started, slowly, to turn it around. We're putting in some good away performances. We already had decent home form. Hopefully we can build from here and get more points."

The point Forss' 82nd-minute equaliser earned was scant reward for Boro's domination of possession and territory but for the Finn it was a second goal in as many games since returning from injury.

"You want to win the game but to help the team by scoring goals is important," said the former Hull City loanee.

TEMPLATE: Rotherham United's Sebastian Revan

"To bounce back from their goal (scored by Cafu) was good from the team and we had chances to win the game – the offside goal (for Josh Coburn) and Morgz (Morgan Rogers) had a chance. It was credit to the team we tried to get a winner but we couldn't get it.

"They wanted to stop and start the game. I thought we were really good in the first half but in the second half it was their kind of game."

Forss made a big impact when he came on for Isaiah Jones, who suffered a muscle injury which must put his involvement in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final second leg at Chelsea in doubt.

"The first half of the season has been really difficult," admitted Forss. “I had on and off injuries for the first part of the season then a big injury (to his thigh, which kept him out for three months).