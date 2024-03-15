Second Bradford City player receives international call-up and will miss League Two games against Notts County and Harrogate Town
Defender Jonathan Tomkinson, 21, on a season-long loan at the club from Championship outfit Norwich City, has been called up to represent the USA's Olympic team in the upcoming international break and will miss the games against Notts and Harrogate.
The Texas-born player will feature for the USA’s under-23s side, in preparation for this summer’s Paris 2024 games.
They will travel to Girona, Spain to face Guinea on Friday, March 22, before facing France in Sochaux on Monday, March 25.
Tomkinson's international elevation arrives after forward Callum Kavanagh call-up to represent Republic or Ireland under-21s in the upcoming international break.
The 20-year-old will represent Jim Crawford’s side in their under-21 European Championship qualifier away to San Marino Under-21s on March 22.
Both Kavanagh and Tomkinson will not be involved in the home game with Notts on Tuesday, March 19 and derby trip to Yorkshire rivals Harrogate on Saturday, March 23.