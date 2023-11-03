Barnsley are giving constant thought to how best to develop their young players, according to manager Neill Collins.

HIGHLY-RATED: Barnsley youngster Aiden Marsh (left)

Developing youngsters is not just part of the tradition of a club which honed John Stones, Mason Holgate, Alfie Mawson and Alex Mowatt in recent years but a financial necessity too.

In Aiden Marsh, Theo Chapman and Portuguese youth international Fabio Jalo, Barnsley have teenagers they have given a taste of League One football to.

"It's part of a bigger discussion internally," said Collins, whose side played Horsham in the FA Cup on Friday. "It's a question of how we get them ready.

"The young players have to go through experiences, some with us, some on loan."

The Reds have loaned Chapman to Farsley Celtic but it might not be right for everyone.