Setting Barnsley FC youngsters up to succeed is the balance Neill Collins must strike
Developing youngsters is not just part of the tradition of a club which honed John Stones, Mason Holgate, Alfie Mawson and Alex Mowatt in recent years but a financial necessity too.
In Aiden Marsh, Theo Chapman and Portuguese youth international Fabio Jalo, Barnsley have teenagers they have given a taste of League One football to.
"It's part of a bigger discussion internally," said Collins, whose side played Horsham in the FA Cup on Friday. "It's a question of how we get them ready.
"The young players have to go through experiences, some with us, some on loan."
The Reds have loaned Chapman to Farsley Celtic but it might not be right for everyone.
"Fabio's a very talented player and certain strengths of his are very specific to a certain type of football so when you start dropping down the leagues he might play every week but it could be detrimental,” said Collins. "We've got to set them up to succeed."