Seven famous Barnsley FC supporters including actors, footballers and cricket stars - gallery

Barnsley are vying for promotion from League One and there are several famous faces likely to be keeping tabs on their progress in the play-offs.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th May 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:42 BST

From stars of sport to stars of the screen, the Reds have got some high-profile followers. It is an interesting time to be a Barnsley fan too, with the club enjoying a resurgence following relegation to the third tier in 2022.

Here are seven Barnsley supporters you might just recognise.

1. Darren Gough

Retired cricketer Gough is a Reds fan and even spent time in the club's youth system. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

2. Sir Michael Parkinson

The legendary broadcaster is a well-known Barnsley fan. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

3. Mick McCarthy

Born and bred in Barnsley, former Reds defender McCarthy supported the club he started his professional career with but was also fond of Leeds United. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4. Shaun Dooley

The actor, a lifelong Barnsley fan, has featured in shows such as EastEnders and Misfits. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

