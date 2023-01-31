With Italian midfielder Jorginho moving across London from Chelsea to Arsenal on transfer deadline day, it got us thinking, how many players have played for more than three of the Big Six?

You’re about to find out by scrolling through our gallery, but before you do, can you name them?

Jorginho isn’t one of them, but in sealing a £12m deal to join the Gunners, the 31-year-old Italy international will become the 12th footballer to represent both Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League.

He also becomes the 92nd Premier League footballer to play for more than one ‘big six’ side.

However, just seven of those 92 names have represented three or more ‘top six’ clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Liverpool - as research from betting.com reveals.

1 . Jorginho becomes the 92nd player to represent two of the Big SIx Jorginho is on the verge of joining Arsenal from Chelsea (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2 . Nicolas Anelka - 4 Clubs French forward, Nicolas Anelka, has played for more ‘big six’ Premier League teams than any other footballer, wearing the shirts of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City during his career. (Picture: Ben Radford /Allsport) Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Sturridge - 3 clubs England forward, Daniel Sturridge has been a fan favourite in the Premier League for multiple clubs, wearing the shirts of Manchester City and Chelsea, before spending a total of six years at Liverpool (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4 . Kolo Touré - 3 Clubs To date, the former Ivory Coast international, Kolo Toure, has the most Premier League appearances of any African footballer - 353 in total. Appearing for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, he is one of only eight players to have won the Premier League with two clubs - Arsenal and Manchester City. (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales