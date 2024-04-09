Seven wins in a row for Doncaster Rovers as Harrogate Town keep alive their play-off hopes as well

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun saw Grant McCann’s in-form side move four points off League Two’s top seven as their brilliant about-turn continued.

It came despite Walsall having the better of the first half. Both Josh Gordon and Jamille Matt were denied by blocks on the line from Ironside in a goalmouth scramble after Emmanuel Adegboyega hit the underside of the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster took the lead on 40 minutes when Ironside raced onto a low ball from Luke Molyneux and fired in first time.

Joe Ironside of Doncaster Rovers scored in their seventh win in a row (Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The hosts doubled the advantage on 77 minutes when Adelakun met Jamie Sterry’s long diagonal ball and looped a header over Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

Isaac Hutchinson fired straight in from a free kick from a tight angle three minutes into added time but Doncaster were not to be denied.

Harrogate Town kept their League Two play-off hopes alive after midfielder George Thomson’s spectacular strike secured a 1-0 win over Grimsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson’s second-half howitzer earned Harrogate a third straight home triumph – the club’s best sequence since August 2021 – while the Mariners’ EFL status remains in the balance.

Home keeper James Belshaw had earlier raced out of his goal to smother a Gavan Holohan shot just past the quarter-hour mark, while the visitors’ on-loan Coventry striker Justin Obikwu also saw a far-post header flagged offside to the bewilderment of away players and fans alike.

At the other end, an unmarked Anthony O’Connor scuffed a shot wide after being picked out by Thomson’s inswinging corner during first-half stoppage time.

Thomson then opened the scoring four minutes after the interval, rifling a 20-yard shot into the roof of the net having run onto a Levi Sutton pass.